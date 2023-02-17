Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Elijah Gaeth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a first for Elijah Gaeth, knocking down a game-winner. Millard North needed two points in the final seconds Friday night against Gretna to extend the game, force overtime. Eli had the ball in his hands and space behind the arc, he took the three pointer and knocked it down. The Mustangs had a play drawn up where the ball could end up in any of their five players’ hands, the priority was a quality look, it just so happened the guy with the ball had one.

Millard North is 19-2, ranked second in the state. Tomorrow night the Mustangs will visit top-ranked Bellevue West.

