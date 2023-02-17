Amid inclement weather, Omaha hits the slopes and lends a helping hand to neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow didn’t stop Omaha from going out in the cold on Thursday. While many schools, jobs, and institutions closed down for inclement weather, many were outside hitting the slopes and lending a helping hand.

“I think everyone is excited to have winter weather, so it’s been fun.”

Laughter and joy filled the snowy hills of Memorial Park as kids and kids-at-heart enjoyed the biggest snowfall of the season.

For Griff Watson, he said it’s nice to be out in a storm that’s actually bearable.

“It’s been good, we’ve had lots of almost snowstorms, so it’s fun to have a snowstorm to come out and play in and enjoy a little bit,” Watson said.

While some were busy sledding, others were at work plowing and shoveling snow. Xavier Seng had fifteen houses to shovel before he called it a day.

“It’s nice helping people out,” Seng said.

Seng has been shoveling snow from driveways and porches for years. He’s trying to save up for flight school.

“A lot of my clients aren’t able to get out and get it done for themselves,” Seng said. “Either they have work or an injury or have surgery, or have kids they want to watch.”

David Hembertt was also outside the whole day. You were able to tell from the snow on his hair down to his winter coat.

“I’ve been shoveling this block for 27 years now,” Hembertt said. “A lot of old people live around this block and I go all around it just to help my neighbors out.”

Hembertt said wintery times like these, it’s all about lending a hand.

“I don’t do it for money, I do it for helping your neighbor,” Hembertt said.

