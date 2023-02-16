Winter storm slows business, makes for long days for Omaha plow crews

The wind and blowing and drifting of snow only makes matters worse.
The Omaha metro is digging out from the largest snowfall of the season.
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people in the Metro woke up to snow-packed neighborhoods. Many schools in the area shut down, keeping the kids at home and their parents off the roads.

But those who had to get out found out just how tough it was to get around, and how blowing snow made it hard to see.

Not much to smile about for many Metro small businesses -- some didn’t even bother opening up. But for those that did turn on the open sign today, the weather slowed business.

After the Metro's biggest snowfall of the season, blowing and drifting are complicating cleanup.

Barber Valerie Couch of Haircuts by Val said she isn’t doing many haircuts today.

“I’ve already had two cancellations, and only one left, so I think it means I get to watch a lot of TV today,” Couch said.

There are some small business owners who are happy to see the snow.

Chris Ludwick with Living Green Lawn and Landscape has a snow plow -- and all the business he can handle.

“It’s white gold to me,” Ludwick said. “I’ve been at it since 4:30 this morning, probably be at it to Midnight, if not later. I’ve got about 12 commercials and probably about 25 to 30 residentials.”

City snowplow drivers have a much longer to-do list, and they will have to work around the clock to get all the snow and slush off the streets.

“Overnight, we’ll continue to make sure everything’s dressed up on major and secondary streets,” said Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works. “Contractors will keep working. They’ll probably have, depending on the final depths, I think they’ll have 18 hours from the end of the accumulation to finish that up. The City will follow behind that and spread salt in those areas, so we’re in it for the next couple of days at least.”

Omaha city officials say they were able to pre-treat all the city’s major routes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

