Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings: Omaha area schools prepare for winter storm
College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there's several reasons behind the...
Brain drain: A deeper look into why Nebraskans are leaving the state
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police looking for missing 60-year-old woman
Road-cast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow Wednesday night into Thursday

Latest News

The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Metro Snow Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & slick roads all morning Thursday