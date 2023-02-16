Pothole season starting early, creating headaches for Nebraska DOT crews and drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The call came into NDOT’s road crews sometime after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A heavily-traveled overpass, crossing I-80 in Sarpy County, had a hole in it. A crewman mentioned you could see through to the freeway below.

This is life for Nebraska’s Department of Transportation. They’re in charge of keeping freeways safe -- and when the weather goes from cold to warm, then to rain and cold again, it’s a recipe for disaster.

“The rain gets down in the cracks, then it gets below freezing and it pops everything loose,” said Jim Laughlin, operations maintenance manager with NDOT’s District 2.

City Works estimates there are 55 million potholes in this country. The City of Omaha Mayor’s Hotline tracks all sorts of public complaints, including potholes. In the last 12 months, nearly 9,000 potholes were reported across Douglas County. Abandoned vehicles, graffiti and trash issues were a ways away in the rearview mirror.

Omaha drivers felt it Tuesday after the rain. I-80′s westbound run from downtown became pockmarked. Crews did what they could, spot-patching in rush hour, filling in one hole at a time with a temporary concoction.

“It can be extremely dangerous, and that’s why we encourage people to stay off their phones when they’re driving,” Laughlin said. “Our workers are right there. They’re right on the line. They’re inches away from traffic.”

NDOT is using a new filler in places like that overpass, but once temperatures drop into the 20s, hardening slows. That’s why workers are waiting it out.

“There’s four shops in the Omaha area and they’re all out usually in the course of a day, but at least in the course of a week,” Laughlin said. “They’ve got a storm coming right now, and the crews that are here have their trucks ready to go, and they’re out filling, dealing with potholes, before the storm.”

If it makes you feel any better -- per QuoteWizard, most states have it worse. Nebraska ranks 49th out of the 50 states in the number of potholes.

Laughlin says to report those interstate potholes to NDOT as soon as you are able. As for city and county roads, call the Mayor’s Hotline.

