Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was found dead, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNING, Neb. (WOWT) - A Thayer County man reported missing out of a small town in south-central Nebraska has been found dead at his workplace.

Nebraska State Patrol reported Thursday that 43-year-old Jamie Balluch, who they had said they believed was missing under suspicious circumstances, was found dead inside a grain bin at the Bruning Grain and Feed Co., where he was employed.

Balluch had last been seen there Thursday, Feb. 2, NSP reports state. Bruning is located about 85 miles southwest of Lincoln.

While NSP and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate, an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

