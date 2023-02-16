Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska

BRUNING, Neb. (WOWT) - A Thayer County man reported missing out of a small town in south-central Nebraska has been found dead at his workplace.

Nebraska State Patrol reported Thursday that 43-year-old Jamie Balluch, who they had said they believed was missing under suspicious circumstances, was found dead inside a grain bin at the Bruning Grain and Feed Co., where he was employed.

Balluch had last been seen there Thursday, Feb. 2, NSP reports state. Bruning is located about 85 miles southwest of Lincoln.

While NSP and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate, an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

