Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.

According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn, 54, is charged with the following:

Three counts of falsely obtaining criminal intelligence data, class D felonies

One count of non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor

One count of stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor

Court documents state Dunn was in a romantic relationship with a woman for about a year and a half that ended in November 2022. During this relationship, Dunn and the woman lived together in Sioux City. Documents state the woman ended the relationship with Dunn.

In January 2023, Dunn learned the woman was in a new relationship. Then in February 2023, Dunn allegedly searched for the woman in Hinton, where the man she was now dating lived. Eventually, documents say Dunn located the woman’s vehicle outside a house in Hinton, the house where the woman’s new boyfriend lived.

Authorities claim Dunn then started using privileged law enforcement data to obtain information on the woman, the boyfriend and the boyfriend’s roommate.

On Feb. 3, 2023, authorities say the woman asked Dunn to not contact her, her friends or her family. Then on Feb. 6, Dunn allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to the woman’s boyfriend and his roommate. On Feb. 7, the woman reportedly reached out to Dunn and again asked him not to contact her, her friends or her family. Then on Feb. 12, Dunn allegedly contacted the woman’s mother and said her daughter’s new boyfriend had a criminal history and was on probation.

According to documents, Dunn at one point contacted the woman and told her the Hinton Police Department “would follow her boyfriend because he was drunk all the time.”

Iowa DCI says on Feb. 13, 2023, the Hinton Police Department asked them to investigate “a potential criminal matter that involved Kingsley Police Chief James Dunn.” Then on Feb. 15, Dunn was arrested at his Kingsley residence without incident and was booked into the Plymouth County Jail.

Dunn is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at the Plymouth County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2023.

KTIV has reached out to the Kingsley Police Department regarding Dunn’s arrest, they have no comment at this time. According to Kingsley Mayor Rick Bohle, another Kingsley police officer has taken over Dunn’s responsibilities. The name of that officer was not released.

