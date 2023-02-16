Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

James Dunn
James Dunn(Plymouth County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.

According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn, 54, is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of falsely obtaining criminal intelligence data, class D felonies
  • One count of non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor
  • One count of stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor

Court documents state Dunn was in a romantic relationship with a woman for about a year and a half that ended in November 2022. During this relationship, Dunn and the woman lived together in Sioux City. Documents state the woman ended the relationship with Dunn.

In January 2023, Dunn learned the woman was in a new relationship. Then in February 2023, Dunn allegedly searched for the woman in Hinton, where the man she was now dating lived. Eventually, documents say Dunn located the woman’s vehicle outside a house in Hinton, the house where the woman’s new boyfriend lived.

Authorities claim Dunn then started using privileged law enforcement data to obtain information on the woman, the boyfriend and the boyfriend’s roommate.

On Feb. 3, 2023, authorities say the woman asked Dunn to not contact her, her friends or her family. Then on Feb. 6, Dunn allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to the woman’s boyfriend and his roommate. On Feb. 7, the woman reportedly reached out to Dunn and again asked him not to contact her, her friends or her family. Then on Feb. 12, Dunn allegedly contacted the woman’s mother and said her daughter’s new boyfriend had a criminal history and was on probation.

According to documents, Dunn at one point contacted the woman and told her the Hinton Police Department “would follow her boyfriend because he was drunk all the time.”

Iowa DCI says on Feb. 13, 2023, the Hinton Police Department asked them to investigate “a potential criminal matter that involved Kingsley Police Chief James Dunn.” Then on Feb. 15, Dunn was arrested at his Kingsley residence without incident and was booked into the Plymouth County Jail.

Dunn is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at the Plymouth County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2023.

KTIV has reached out to the Kingsley Police Department regarding Dunn’s arrest, they have no comment at this time. According to Kingsley Mayor Rick Bohle, another Kingsley police officer has taken over Dunn’s responsibilities. The name of that officer was not released.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Snow forces cancellations around Omaha-metro
College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there's several reasons behind the...
Brain drain: A deeper look into why Nebraskans are leaving the state
Metro Snow Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & slick roads all morning Thursday
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Latest News

A look at the latest weather and traffic as snow continues to fall around the Omaha-metro on...
MIDDAY: 6-9 inches of snow blanket areas of Omaha-metro
This is a familiar sight in Lincoln Thursday morning - people helping others push their cars...
WATCH: Video and photos from Lincoln snowstorm
Lincoln Bold developers roll out free valet program for businesses affected by construction.
Lincoln Bold skyscraper proposes valet parking program amid Haymarket businesses concerns
Motorists help push a stuck vehicle on 'O' street in Lincoln after heavy morning snowfall.
Heavy snow leads to difficult morning commute, snow emergency in Lincoln
Many commuters had trouble getting around today, especially on inclines like this one on Dodge...
6 First Alert Weather: Omaha drivers stuck in snow for morning rush; Good Samaritans step in to help