Huskers name Emmett Olson opening day starter

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraska baseball opens up the new season Friday night at San Diego, Emmett Olson will start. As a junior pitcher, Emmett started eight games last year with 11 appearances out of the bullpen, he also had a 2.86 earned run average.

“I’ve never been to California before so that’ll be pretty cool by itself, starting the first game of the year and setting the tone is pretty cool,” said Olson.

“He was our guy last year to end the season. He was our horse, he took the ball in some really big spots. He’s going to give us a shot. He’s a competitor that can set the tone for the weekend,” said Head Coach Will Bolt.

After Olson, Jace Kaminska and Caleb Clark will start the weekend games, Monday’s starter has not been announced yet. Friday’s opening game will start at 8 p.m. central.

