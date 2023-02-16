Heavy snow leads to difficult morning commute, snow emergency in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system that was late arriving, but dumped a heavy band of snow on Lincoln early Thursday morning led to a difficult morning commute for drivers that had to take on the conditions.

The 10/11 Weather team measured 8.5 inches at the station as of 7 a.m., with more falling. Nearly every part of the city had stuck drivers. O Street was at a standstill with snowy, slippery conditions leading to cars, trucks, and even a City bus getting stuck. Lincoln Police said they had responded to a few minor accidents and 15 motor assists. They said the heavy snow meant drivers were moving slow.

LPS called off class early Thursday, and UNL made the decision to close after 8 am. The City issued a Snow Emergency and said a parking ban would begin at noon. Lincoln Police advised those who don’t have to travel should stay home. If you do have to drive, they said you should take it slow, bring emergency supplies, and be patient.

The City had plows clearing main roads Thursday morning, but Lincoln Police said side streets will likely remain messy for a while.

The Nebraska State Patrol said they’re also seeing vehicles struggling and stuck because of heavy snow and low visibility caused by blowing snow. They’ve helped 58 stuck drivers in Lincoln and Omaha so far.

The @CityOfLincoln declared a Snow Emergency at 5 a.m. Thur., Feb. 16. Make a parking plan to get your vehicle off of the street. 👈



Beginning at noon Thur., Feb. 16, parking will be banned on BOTH SIDES of emergency, arterial, school, and bus routes. https://t.co/FaDwuQ9FiX pic.twitter.com/BC2bDPtmA8 — Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) (@LTULNK) February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.