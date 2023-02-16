Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thawing out behind our latest storm

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our 6 First Alert Weather Day wraps up with lingering road issues, especially on side streets, left over from our latest round of snow. It was heavy for most of the Metro thanks to a band of heavy snow the lifted N overnight and was slow to clear Thursday morning. Totals generally ranged between 5″-9″ for the Metro... Lincoln saw almost 1′.

Snow reports
Snow reports(wowt)

Thanks to a thicker blanket of snow we are slow to warm up. Highs Friday stay below freezing but we do have plenty of sun! It will be a cold start with a low of 8 in the Metro and a high of 30. To the NW of the Metro it will be warmer where we have less snow cover on the ground.

Snow day planner
Snow day planner(wowt)

Thee warming trend lasts through Monday! Highs break into the low 40s Sunday and we reach a high of 50 Monday. Our next system passes to our N on Tuesday brining highs back to the 30s... it looks liike we miss out on the moisture. The next system to keep an eye on arrives Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Snow forces closings around Omaha-metro; OPS cancels Friday classes
College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there's several reasons behind the...
Brain drain: A deeper look into why Nebraskans are leaving the state
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Latest News

The snow wasn't all bad for some -- in fact, for many metro kids, it was an opportunity to...
Amid inclement weather, Omaha hits the slopes and lends a helping hand to neighbors
The snow wasn't all bad for some -- in fact, for many metro kids, it was an opportunity to...
Many take advantage of today's snow
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast