Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thawing out behind our latest storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our 6 First Alert Weather Day wraps up with lingering road issues, especially on side streets, left over from our latest round of snow. It was heavy for most of the Metro thanks to a band of heavy snow the lifted N overnight and was slow to clear Thursday morning. Totals generally ranged between 5″-9″ for the Metro... Lincoln saw almost 1′.

Thanks to a thicker blanket of snow we are slow to warm up. Highs Friday stay below freezing but we do have plenty of sun! It will be a cold start with a low of 8 in the Metro and a high of 30. To the NW of the Metro it will be warmer where we have less snow cover on the ground.

Thee warming trend lasts through Monday! Highs break into the low 40s Sunday and we reach a high of 50 Monday. Our next system passes to our N on Tuesday brining highs back to the 30s... it looks liike we miss out on the moisture. The next system to keep an eye on arrives Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

