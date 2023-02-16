Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow Wednesday night into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday night into Thursday morning are 6 First Alert Weather Days. Snow chances are building in from the W and will become more likely as the night goes on. Around the Metro our chances for accumulation won’t kick off until around 9 PM, although we may see a light snow shower prior to that. To the SW chances begin earlier.

9 PM (wowt)

12 AM (wowt)

Snow continues overnight and gradually clears SE through Thursday morning.

8 AM (wowt)

A band of snow sets up that will bring heavy totals of up to 7″ for some by Thursday morning... the Metro is right on the N edge of that band and will see a sharp gradient from NW to SE as a result. Douglas County sees 1″-3″ while parts of Sarpy County see 3″-5″.

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

Snow forecast (wowt)

This leaves behind a chill with highs in the 20s Thursday... we’ll rebound quickly in the Metro with most seeing lighter totals and by the weekend we’ll be in the 40s, approaching 50. Next week looks active, although our chances for moisture don’t look very promising, and will come with a cool down.

10 day (wowt)

