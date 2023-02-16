Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow Wednesday night into Thursday

Road-cast
Road-cast(wowt)
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday night into Thursday morning are 6 First Alert Weather Days. Snow chances are building in from the W and will become more likely as the night goes on. Around the Metro our chances for accumulation won’t kick off until around 9 PM, although we may see a light snow shower prior to that. To the SW chances begin earlier.

9 PM
9 PM(wowt)
12 AM
12 AM(wowt)

Snow continues overnight and gradually clears SE through Thursday morning.

8 AM
8 AM(wowt)

A band of snow sets up that will bring heavy totals of up to 7″ for some by Thursday morning... the Metro is right on the N edge of that band and will see a sharp gradient from NW to SE as a result. Douglas County sees 1″-3″ while parts of Sarpy County see 3″-5″.

Metro snow forecast
Metro snow forecast(wowt)
Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

This leaves behind a chill with highs in the 20s Thursday... we’ll rebound quickly in the Metro with most seeing lighter totals and by the weekend we’ll be in the 40s, approaching 50. Next week looks active, although our chances for moisture don’t look very promising, and will come with a cool down.

10 day
10 day(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College degree-holders are leaving Nebraska in droves, and there's several reasons behind the...
Brain drain: A deeper look into why Nebraskans are leaving the state
Impacts from snow expected tonight and Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow moves in after 6pm and continues through the night
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Closings: Omaha area schools prepare for winter storm

Latest News

Impacts from snow expected tonight and Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow moves in after 6pm and continues through the night
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow begins after evening commute, picks up overnight
10 Day Forecast: Snow tonight into Thursday morning, a quiet weekend
3 Day Forecast: Snow tonight into Thursday morning, then clearing