6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & slick roads all morning Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

6 AM Update: Based on radar trends I’m nudging the heavier part of the snow forecast north to include more of the metro. More 3-5″ totals are now likely in more of Douglas county and the sharp cutoff with the snow is likely to be north of the metro. Isolated spots up to 7″ in Sarpy possible.

Metro Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Moderate snow is likely to continue right through the morning commute making for slick roads and slow travel. The 6 First Alert Weather Day will continue on this Thursday through at least noon before the snow moves east and out of the area.

Alert Day (WOWT)

Snow Chances (WOWT)

It will be cold and windy all morning too with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Strongest wind will be this morning as the snow is falling and will gust to near 30 mph at times. This will drop the visibility and add to the difficulty driving.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Snow totals are likely to vary GREATLY across the metro with totals closer to 1″ in Elkhorn & Bennington area but could add up to as much 5″ around the Bellevue and south CB area. There will be a sharp cutoff on the north edge of this system near or just north of the Omaha metro as well. As much as 7 inches are possible south of the metro.

Metro Snow (WOWT)

Area Snow (WOWT)

Once the snow ends around the lunch hour for many of us, we’ll see a little late day clearing to round out our Thursday. Unfortunately upper 20s will be the best we can do.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday and the melting will begin.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.