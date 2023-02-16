6 First Alert traffic update: Omaha-metro drivers struggle as snow hampers travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several stuck trucks and crashes were further affecting traffic as snow continued to fall across the Omaha area on Thursday.

The winter weather rolled in during the 3 a.m. hour and piled up snow ahead of the morning commute. Several semi-trucks were stuck on interstates in the Omaha-metro area, and crashes — some involving multiple vehicles — were reported on major roadways and even some interstate on-ramps.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

