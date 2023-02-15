Take the Omaha Public Library survey

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library wants to know what you want.

On Wednesday, OPL launched a survey asking for public input on what changes people would like to see at local libraries.

“Omaha Public Library (OPL), Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Do Space, Heritage Omaha, and the Omaha community are working together to develop a community-driven 2023 Library Facilities Plan,” the launch page states.

OPL launched the survey both online and at its branches around town. Rachel Steiner, Omaha Public Library’s assistant director, told 6 News last week that it’s not just for people who use the library.

“With this survey in particular, we’re really trying to reach people who are non-library users or maybe past library users,” she said.

The goal is to make changes that are specific to the different personalities and needs of each branch in an effort to lure people back to books and their local library.

Once the survey is complete, a timeline for implementing changes will be determined by what the public wants and how much the changes will cost.

