A sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha, set to open in the spring

Omaha Performing Arts announced this week The Killers will open the venue in May.
Omaha's newest music and arts venue is opening soon, and 6 News got a peek inside.
By Johan Marin
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction is near the finish line for a new $104 million music venue near the heart of downtown Omaha.

As you walk into the venue’s auditorium, the first things you’ll notice are bright purple lights and an eye-catching stage. No matter where you stand or sit, there isn’t a bad spot.

“If you want food or a beverage, on each side there are concession stands.”

Omaha Performing Arts senior vice president and chief financial officer Arnold Reeves said this is all a part of the experience.

“It’s going to be a great venue for the community where events that can traditionally happen around town or either at the Holland or the Orpheum can come into this venue and reimagine what they do,” Reeves said.

Crews are nearly finished building the home for die-hard music fans and artists. They plan to offer something no matter what your musical tastes may be. This includes indie, hip-hop, country, rock, and more.

“This gives Omaha another option for these artists to pass through the region,” Reeves said.

Its size makes it different from any other in the city. It’s a middle ground for acts that are too big or too small for other locations. On the main floor, it will be able to fit 2,700 people and another 300 can immerse themselves in the music from the balcony.

They plan to have between 90 and 100 events every year, to attract 150,000 people annually. They specifically want to target the 18-to 45-year-old demographic.

“We’re excited for our kickoff event on May 12,” Reeves said.

Steelhouse will open its doors to the community with a rock band, the Killers.

Reeves said this is the start of transforming the music scene in the metro.

Tickets for the first concert on May 12 go on sale this Friday.

