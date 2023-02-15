Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. along 140th Street near Colwell in Floyd County.

The patrol said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six, along with two adults, were taken to the hospital. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

