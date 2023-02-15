Residents in apartment in Near South neighborhood displaced due to fire

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Residents of an apartment building in the Near South neighborhood have to find a new place to stay after a fire in a basement apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded a fire at an apartment building near 16th and Sumner Streets around 12:30 p.m.

Residents in all four units were evacuated.

LFR said the fire was contained to a basement apartment. No one was in the apartment where the fire started but firefighters rescued two cats inside.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

