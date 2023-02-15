Now hiring: Douglas County Corrections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – The Douglas County Corrections Department is looking for a few good men and women, and it’s willing to pay a pretty good wage to attract candidates.

The website blares “Now Hiring.” One click, and there it is: $30/hour with full benefits from health care coverage to vacation even a pension. Overtime would push that wage even higher.

Inside the sprawling building at 17th and Jones in downtown Omaha, Director of Corrections Michael Myers goes through applications that are coming in.

He says right now, there are 406 corrections officers on staff. Ideally, the department needs about 450 to guard and watch roughly 1,100 inmates.

“We’ve had tremendous success with recruitment since that wage took effect. We are among the highest paid correctional institutions in the Unites States, that’s drawing locally, regionally and even folks from other parts of the country, " said Myers.

Candidates go through six weeks of training including simulations and hands-on training.

Myers admits the job is not for everybody but adds, “we really started to focus a lot on our staff resilience and wellness efforts over the past year, developing resources for them to counteract the stresses and challenges this profession presents. "

The department has an academy planned for later this month with 40 applicants.

Myers told 6 News the “Now Hiring” sign will remain up as job candidates sometimes change their minds and drop out before completing the process. He says that like many industries, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape in which attracting and retaining workers is now getting tougher and tougher.

