New I-80 access point in planning process for western Sarpy County

New access points are in the works for I-80 in western Sarpy County.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For several years, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) has been studying western Sarpy County, looking for the best place to add a new access point for Interstate 80.

“The two options are really right around 192nd Street and the interstate and 168th Street and the interstate,” says Mike Helgerson, the Executive Director at MAPA.

Helgerson says a major factor in the project is the continued growth of Sarpy County.

“When you think about the rise of things like warehousing and distribution in the Omaha metro area and the way that the growth of that industry in the western Sarpy County area has really taken off in the last few years, you project that out ten years and there’s going to be a lot of new enterprises, new residents, rooftops out in this corridor.”

Right now, the major access points to I-80 in the area are Highway 370 and Highway 31.

The MAPA study shows that a new interchange between the two will help with traffic congestion, future development, and regional freight traffic.

“We did evaluate just making improvements to those interchanges at Highway 370 and Highway 31 and whether or not improvements at those locations would manage and satisfy the traffic volume we’re anticipating in the future, and we were really able to say that no those wouldn’t,” Helgerson adds.

The study has been submitted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska’s Highway Administration. Once approved, the preliminary engineering and design phase, along with environmental decision making will be drawn up.

However, before they start digging, they also need federal approval.

All in all, the project could take up to 10 years.

“We’re hoping to accelerate this project and implement this project as quickly as possible so we don’t have this messy part where all this growth is happening and there isn’t this new access and interchanges that we have out there today are more strained than we even see presently.”

