Nebraska knocks off Rutgers 82-72, winning back back-to-back Big Ten games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Coming into this game Rutgers was projected to be a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament but that will likely change after an 82-72 win by the Huskers. It’s the first back-to-back Big Ten wins of the season for Nebraska following the victory over the weekend at home against Wisconsin.

Keisei Tominaga again led the Huskers with 22 points on 8-15 shooting, his fourth consecutive 20-point game and sixth of the season. C.J. Wilcher who was playing back close to home helped Nebraska jump out to a good start, he finished with 17 points. This is only the third loss for the Scarlet Knights at home and UNL scored points against this team like very few have this season. The 82 points are the most allowed by a Rutgers opponent at Jersey Mike’s Arena since Illinois scored 88 on Dec. 20, 2020. Coming into it, Rutgers was seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing a Big Ten-low 59.1 ppg.

