Lincoln man arrested on child porn charges

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit arrested a Lincoln man after a child exploitation investigation.

NSP performed a search warrant this morning at 4646 Huntington Avenue, Apartment 7, in Lincoln. Numerous items of child pornography were found in the search.

33-year-old Daniel Polyansky was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

