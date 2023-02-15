Creighton’s win streak is snapped at No. 24 Providence in double overtime 94-86

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) drives toward the basket as Providence guard Noah Locke...
Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) drives toward the basket as Providence guard Noah Locke (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a great game, very physical as both teams fought to force overtime, and a second overtime. Providence won 94-86 snapping Creighton’s win streak comes to a close at eight games. The Friars are a very tough team to beat on their floor improving to 14-0 at home this season, the Bluejays put up the best test forcing the extra ten minutes. Providence has also won 36 of the last 37 at home.

The Jays only scored two points in the second overtime, Ryan Nembhard led with a team-high 21 points with big buckets down the stretch. Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma each scored 17 points. The Jays rode their starting five, the bench was only on the floor for 15 of the available 250 minutes.

Creighton will stay out east for Saturday’s game at St. John’s, a 6:30 p.m. central start.

