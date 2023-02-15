Council Bluffs Police looking for missing 60-year-old woman

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing on Tuesday.

Ilene Gowen, 60, is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 180 pounds. She has green eyes.

Police said she tends to stay in the Council Bluffs area.

Anyone who sees her or has helpful information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CBPD at 712-890-5400, and select option No. 3; or call dispatch at 712-328-5737, and select option No. 1.

