Council Bluffs Police looking for missing 60-year-old woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing on Tuesday.

Ilene Gowen, 60, is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 180 pounds. She has green eyes.

Police said she tends to stay in the Council Bluffs area.

Anyone who sees her or has helpful information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CBPD at 712-890-5400, and select option No. 3; or call dispatch at 712-328-5737, and select option No. 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.