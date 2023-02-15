Closings: Omaha area schools prepare for winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha-metro school districts alerted staff and families Wednesday that Thursday classes would be conducted remotely or not at all due to approaching winter weather.

Omaha Public Schools declared the “remote learning day” ahead of the winter storm approaching the Omaha-metro area expected to blanket the area with snowfall overnight.

Due to the winter storm warning, Omaha Public Schools is canceling in-person classes and school related activities for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. It will be a remote learning day for all OPS students. Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club is also closed. pic.twitter.com/m2dFmHqOQW — Omaha Public Schools (@OmahaPubSchool) February 15, 2023

Bellevue Public Schools announced that they will close schools Thursdays.

Due to the weather conditions that are forecast & the winter storm warning, BPS & @BPS_Lied will be closed on Thurs. 2/16/23 @BPSFNE Kids’ Time program will also be closed. Please be safe! #bpsne #TeamBPS #TooSlippeForRippe pic.twitter.com/BvwJUxaChe — Bellevue Public Schools (@BellevueSchools) February 15, 2023

