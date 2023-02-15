Closings: Omaha area schools prepare for winter storm
Omaha Public Schools declares ‘remote learning day’ while the Bellevue school district cancels classes.
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha-metro school districts alerted staff and families Wednesday that Thursday classes would be conducted remotely or not at all due to approaching winter weather.
Omaha Public Schools declared the “remote learning day” ahead of the winter storm approaching the Omaha-metro area expected to blanket the area with snowfall overnight.
Bellevue Public Schools announced that they will close schools Thursdays.
