6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow moves in after 6pm and continues through the night

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will fall from the 30s into the 20s quickly this morning setting the stage for a cold and cloudy Wednesday. Gusty NW wind will be an issue this morning but should back off a bit into the afternoon as well. This all sets the stage for the snow and a pair of 6 First Alert Weather Days.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts Wednesday
Wind Gusts Wednesday(WOWT)
2 First Alert Day
2 First Alert Day(wowt)

Snow is likely to slowly ramp up after 6pm tonight as it moves in from the west and southwest. There likely won’t be much on the ground by 10pm but it will ramp up during the overnight.

Snow by 10pm Wed
Snow by 10pm Wed(WOWT)

By 5am I expect most of the snow to be on the ground but a little bit more is possible through 9am Thursday resulting in about 2-5″ in the metro at the end of the event.

5am Thur Snow Total
5am Thur Snow Total(WOWT)
Metro Snow Totals
Metro Snow Totals(WOWT)
DMA Snow Forecast
DMA Snow Forecast(WOWT)

There will be a sharp north edge to this storm system so I expect there to be a big drop in totals over short distances to the north. On the flip side, there will be big increases in snow as you take a short drive south too.

North wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible all night into Thursday morning as the snow falls. This will cause blowing and drifting snow in some spots, especially south.

Falling snow should be light by the time you wake up Thursday morning but snow on the roads will make it a slow and slick trip to work and school. We’ll likely see some sunshine by the afternoon too.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

