Study recommends new I-80 interchange in western Sarpy County

(IIHS via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A new planning study recommends constructing a new I-80 interchange at 192nd & Capehart in western Sarpy County.

Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Planning Agency (MAPA) announced Tuesday that a study conducted by the Sarpy County Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) has identified six possible locations for a new I-80 interchange.

The PEL is led by MAPA in partnership with the Sarpy County Government and the cities of Papillion and Gretna.

MAPA says the study was meant to determine the new interchange’s need and possible best location.

“The PEL Study determined a new interchange would help mitigate traffic congestion at the I-80 interchanges at N-31 and N-370, accommodate future growth and development, provide regional connectivity to I-80 and accommodate regional freight traffic,” said MAPA in Tuesday’s release.

Six locations were listed as possible places for a new interchange with I-80 in western Sarpy County:

  • Pflug Road
  • Platteview Road
  • 204th Street & Fairview Road
  • 192nd Street & Capehart Road
  • 180th Street
  • 168th and Schram Road

MAPA says the study determined 192nd Street & Capehart Road is the best potential location for a new interchange.

“As the communities in our region continue to grow, we need to plan for transportation investments that coordinate with local development,” said MAPA Executive Director Mike Helgerson. “We look forward to working with our Sarpy County partners and NDOT to help move this work forward.”

The need for the interchange comes after a Metro Area Travel Improvement Study conducted by MAPA and the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The study, released in 2017, identified the N-31 and N-370 interchanges on I-80 as needing improvement.

