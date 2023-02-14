Sarpy County charity pays rent for tenant after check stolen from drop box

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A disabled tenant faced eviction from her Bellevue Gardens apartment after her rent check was stolen.

Jodie Wilson claimed she put a cashier’s check in a drop box and the management later reported an office break-in to the police.

A charity called Lift Up Sarpy County paid the back rent and late fees for Wilson.

“It’s a great relief because I had no other way to come up with the money,” Wilson said. “I had no second income to make up for that check, I can only pay my rent one time a month, not twice.”

Wilson and her son left Sarpy County Court Tuesday not only thankful for the financial help, but relieved after an attorney for the landlord dropped eviction proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.