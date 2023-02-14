Sarpy County charity pays rent for tenant after check stolen from drop box

(MGN)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A disabled tenant faced eviction from her Bellevue Gardens apartment after her rent check was stolen.

Jodie Wilson claimed she put a cashier’s check in a drop box and the management later reported an office break-in to the police.

A charity called Lift Up Sarpy County paid the back rent and late fees for Wilson.

“It’s a great relief because I had no other way to come up with the money,” Wilson said. “I had no second income to make up for that check, I can only pay my rent one time a month, not twice.”

Wilson and her son left Sarpy County Court Tuesday not only thankful for the financial help, but relieved after an attorney for the landlord dropped eviction proceedings.

