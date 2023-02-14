Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain lead to a chilly Tuesday ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain is moving into the area from the south early this morning and it just the beginning of rounds of rain that will move through almost the entire day. Thankfully we’ll be in the 40s all day so won’t need to worry about any icing of any sort.

Tuesday Rain (Wowt)

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Widespread half to one inch totals are likely for many of us with some isolated higher amounts possible.

Moisture Potential (WOWT)

SSE winds will try to gust up near 30-35 mph at times today too so that will make the 40s feel like 30s the majority of the day as the chilly rain is falling.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Rain will move out this evening with a few wet snow shower possible north of I-80 as that happen. Cloudy skies and falling temperatures are then likely into Wednesday leading to a cold couple days with snow chances. Wednesday and Thursday are 6 First Alert Weather Days due to that snow potential.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

