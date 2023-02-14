Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

The new report found that American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 First Alert Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Accumulating snow likely Wednesday evening into Thursday morning
British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest performance venue, opens in May 2023.
The Killers set as Steelhouse Omaha opener
Twelve people are displaced after a fire tore through a northwest Omaha apartment complex Monday.
Fire at Omaha apartment complex displaces residents

Latest News

A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Michigan State University shooting leaves 3 dead
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed