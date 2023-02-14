Power outage affects roughly 1,500 in central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District is investigating a power outage Monday morning.

According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 1,534 customers in central Omaha are without power as of 11:46 a.m. The area impacted includes 89th to 102nd Streets between Western Avenue and Shamrock Road.

OPPD says a circuit locked out at 11:14 a.m. and Douglas County 911 reported that a pole was on fire between Dodge and Burt Streets. OPPD crews are investigating.

