Omaha-area pursuit suspect appears in court

The chase occurred last Friday, Feb. 10, coming to a head near 72nd and Grover.
A man is arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and stealing a vehicle
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man suspected of giving chase through a portion of Omaha last Friday appeared in court today.

33-year-old Myrand Grady was charged with two counts of theft/receiving stolen property over $5,000, along with one count each of criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police helicopter ABLE-1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha.

The Honda allegedly drove recklessly up and down Abbott Drive until an Omaha Police officer was able to deploy stop sticks.

The pursuit continued until the suspect allegedly attempted to escape in another vehicle which was allegedly driven by the suspect’s brother.

The suspect surrendered without further incident. The van continued and rolled into a home located near 72nd and Ontario Street.

Grady is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Myrand Grady, 33
Myrand Grady, 33(Omaha Police Department)

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this story.

