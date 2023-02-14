Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrests Orleans man accused of absconding from parole

ORLEANS, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who allegedly absconded from his parole supervision last year was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 40-year-old David Wengler absconded from discretionary parole in March 2022 and authorities recently learned he was living at a residence near Colorado Avenue and West Maple Street in Orleans, Neb.

Tuesday morning the NSP SWAT Team searched the residence with a warrant and Wengler was taken into custody.

Wengler was originally on parole following his sentence for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, use of a firearm to commit a felony and assault by a confined person.

