Local organization building museum to revive Omaha South’s immigration history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What was once a basement museum is now transforming into a local historical haven.

“When I started the Omaha history classes at Omaha South High school and we spread local history, I saw how important that was,” Kastrick said. “I got a grant to create a museum at Omaha South.”

Gary Kastrick is a retired teacher and the head curator of the soon-to-be Omaha South Immigrant Museum. He said it’s a project that’s been in the works for a very long time.

“South Omaha has always been a haven for immigrants to come,” Kastrick said.

After retiring from his teaching job at Omaha South in 2010, the school museum and its displays were abandoned. Kastrick said he had to take things into his hands by creating his museum.

”I eventually got a Museum at South 24th Street, but that eventually closed,” Kastrick said.

Kastrick wanted to restart a museum but didn’t know where to start. In December of 2022, he said the city reached out to him knowing his interest and donated funds.

“It was all [James Cavanaugh] and Roger Garcia,” Kastrick said. “The two county commissioners gave us the funds to actually do this.”

That’s when Kastrick reached out to Jose Fransisco Garcia.

”We want to bring the history and the culture of Omahans,” Garcia said.

Garcia is a curator and the director of the Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands. He said the reason for the museum is to show how South Omaha transformed as a meat-packing hub that drew thousands of immigrants from across the world.

The influx of immigrants from Mexican, Lithuanian, and Polish cultures gave birth to many of the businesses you see today on South 24th Street.

”Focus on the history that was made here in Omaha by generational people that have made Omaha, Nebraska their home,” Garcia said.

Garcia said they’re going to open their doors to their museum with their first exhibit called the ‘Smell of Money’ to highlight the stories of past and current immigrant meat-packing workers.

Garcia hopes this inspires the youth.

”If we don’t show them their roots; if we do not amplify what made their parents and ancestors important to an urban setting, a culture setting, a religious and civic setting, we haven’t done our job.”

There will also be other exhibits throughout the year that will commemorate the history of baseball, Hispanic heritage month, and the Day of the Dead.

The museum will open in April of 2023 at The Center near the corner of 42nd and Center Street.

