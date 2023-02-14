Judge sides with Flatwater Free Press in public records case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge ruled in favor of the Nebraska Journalism Trust after they sued the state’s Department of Environment and Energy over a $44,000 public records request.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Lancaster County Judge Ryan Post said NDEE will have to provide a new cost estimate for those records, agreeing with the Trust’s argument that the original estimate wasn’t legal.

“This is a massive victory for Flatwater, the press, the public,” Matt Wynn, executive director of both the Trust and the Flatwater Free Press said. “This is about government transparency.”

The request was for emails from in and outboxes of members of NDEE staff containing a handful of keywords related to the Flatwater Free Press’ ongoing investigation into nitrate levels in Nebraska water and potential impacts on children’s health.

While NDEE didn’t deny the request outright, Wynn and his attorney, Daniel Gutman argued the cost estimate was essentially a denial. With Wynn telling 10/11, this has been the practice of agencies for years to name high price tags to keep records out of the public eye.

“We just shut that down,” Wynn said.

NDEE had argued the price tag was so high given the costs of each employee impacted going through their emails containing those keywords to see if they’re public records and need to be redacted. State attorneys argued that because they weren’t using an attorney to do that review, they could charge for it after the first four hours of work.

Judge Post disagreed.

“Nebraska law allows public officials to charge a fee for making records available in certain circumstances. But other than for time spent “physically redacting,” Nebraska law does not allow public officials to charge fees for time spent determining whether to make records unavailable,” Post wrote in court documents.

Post goes on to say that Flatwater Free Press has a right to a cost estimate in compliance with state laws.

