Gov. Reynolds asks Iowa Supreme Court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her attorneys are again asking the Iowa Supreme Court to lift an injunction on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill, to allow it to go into effect.

The law, which was signed in 2018, prohibits elective abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Iowa Supreme Court put an injunction on the law in 2019 after ruling that abortion is a state constitutional right. However, that ruling has since been overturned.

Gov. Reynolds filed to challenge the injunction last year as well, but a Polk County judge ruled she did not have enough authority to overturn the injunction.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 First Alert Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Accumulating snow likely Wednesday evening into Thursday morning
British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
Omaha area homeowners are upset over their property valuations and increased taxes
High home valuations, property tax rates worry Douglas County homeowners
Twelve people are displaced after a fire tore through a northwest Omaha apartment complex Monday.
Fire at Omaha apartment complex displaces residents

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill on Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in...
South Dakota governor signs trans youth health care ban
LB574, otherwise called the Sports and Spaces Act, would prohibit biological boys from...
Sports and Spaces Act debated in Nebraska legislature
A new bill aims to add protections for pets
Nebraska bill would add household pets to protection orders
A bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow pets as an option on protection orders.
Legislative bill would make pets an option on protection orders