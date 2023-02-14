David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain winds down, snow chances Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain showers moved in early this morning, bringing at least a quarter-inch of rainfall to much of the area. Rain was beginning to break up this afternoon, though scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will remain possible through 7 or 8pm. A few locations could pick up as much as an inch of much needed moisture. Showers should be winding down for everyone after 8pm. Temperatures remain mild this evening, holding steady in the 40s meaning all of today’s moisture will remain in the form of rain, no concerns about any wintry weather.

Later tonight, colder air will begging to push our way. Gusty northwest winds develop after Midnight, in fact winds could gust over 40mph at times, especially near and north of I-80. Those gusty winds will bring in colder air, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s and upper 20s by early Wednesday morning.

Most of Wednesday will be windy and cold, but staying dry so no issues on the roads. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid and upper 20s, not getting in much warming thanks to those gusty northwest winds. Heading home from school and work should still be fine, with snow holding off until after 5 or 6pm. A few snow showers are possible as early as 6pm, but the steadier snow will hold off until later in the evening. For the late evening and overnight, bands of snow will develop along and south of I-80, lasting into early Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall near and south of Highway 2 in far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa and northwest Missouri. Snow will likely still be falling through sunrise on Thursday, but will quickly pull away after sunrise with improving conditions through the morning. In fact, we could see some sunshine making an appearance by early afternoon. Snow totals could approach 4 to 6 inches across far southeast Nebraska where the heaviest snow is expected. Totals drop off quickly moving to the north, with around 1 to 2 inches of snow possible around the metro. There are still large discrepancies in the forecast data with this storm, so there may still be updates on this snow forecast so stay tuned.

Once the snow moves out, we will see cold and breezy weather for Thursday afternoon. Temperatures likely fall off into the single digits to start Friday morning. Sunny skies return for Friday, but it stays chilly with highs only around 30. We see a little thaw by the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures trying to push back into the 40s.

