Brothers sentenced in fatal 2021 Omaha mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT via Gray News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two brothers have been sentenced for their roles in the shooting death of 21-year-old Traquez Swift in at Westroads Mall in April 2021.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 18, was sentenced in November to 60-90 years for second-degree murder and assault. He was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

His brother, Brandon Woolridge-Jones was sentenced Monday in Judge James Masteller’s Douglas County Court to up to four years in jail, with a three-day credit.

Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April 18, 2021, following a shooting at Westroads Mall.
Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April 18, 2021, following a shooting at Westroads Mall.(Omaha Police Department)

Woolridge-Jones drove his brother, gunman Makhi Woolridge-Jones, from the mall after Makhi shot and killed a man and wounded a woman.

Mall security cameras and cameras from individual stores in the mall showed Swift had tried to get away from Makhi when he was shot twice: once in the lower left back and once on his buttock.

A family member shared in court that Swift and Brandon were actually cousins, saying she wished they could have talked out their issues rather than resorting to violence.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

