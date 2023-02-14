6 First Alert traffic update: Portion of Fort Street closed in north Omaha due to broken power line

(Gray)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fort Street will be closed for most of Tuesday between 97th Avenue and 99th after a high voltage power line was left hanging over traffic lanes.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, they were assisting Omaha Police in the area of the broken power line shortly after 8 AM.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while repairs are made.

OPD officers reported a brief outage in the area before the situation was discovered. OPPD was dispatched to make repairs.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

