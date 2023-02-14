6 First Alert traffic update: Portion of Fort Street closed in north Omaha due to broken power line

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fort Street will be closed for most of Tuesday between 97th Avenue and 99th after a high voltage power line was left hanging over traffic lanes.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, they were assisting Omaha Police in the area of the broken power line shortly after 8 AM.

Troopers are assisting @OmahaPolice with a high voltage power line that is broke near 99th and Fort Street. All traffic eastbound and westbound traffic between 99th and 97th Avenue will be shut down for most of the day. pic.twitter.com/BS8YUQhJ6J — NSP Troop A Day Shift (@NSP_TroopA) February 14, 2023

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while repairs are made.

OPD officers reported a brief outage in the area before the situation was discovered. OPPD was dispatched to make repairs.

