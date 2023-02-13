Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new bill aims to help the food truck industry in Nebraska
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a...
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer
A new bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature would aim to help missing indigenous people
Indigenous woman looks for answers in family’s missing and murdered cases, speaks out in support of new Nebraska bill

Latest News

Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Teen girls experiencing more mental health challenges, study says
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
Nathan M Shepard
Lincoln Police say man with warrants tackled officer during chase
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
FILE - In this March 4, 2020 photo, Roslyn Pope poses with a framed copy of "An Appeal for...
Roslyn Pope, author of ‘An Appeal for Human Rights,’ dies at 84