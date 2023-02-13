Sunny and mild temperatures to start the week before rain moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weekend gave us some pretty nice weather and that will carry into our Monday.

It will be a little bit chilly out the door with temps in the 20s.

However, we will warm up pretty quickly and end up approaching 60 degrees for our afternoon high.

There will be plenty of sunshine overhead and a light south breeze.

This will be an afternoon to get outside if you can!

As we move into the night, cloud cover will increase with rain starting up as we approach dawn.

Much of our Valentine’s Day will be soggy with a steady rain likely through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Soggy Valentine's Day (WOWT)

Some showers will remain possible into the afternoon and early evening as well.

Rainfall amounts for most end up in the quarter to half inch range though some spots could see as much as three quarters of an inch.

Rainfall Totals Tuesday (WOWT)

Temps top out near 50 degrees Tuesday but continue to get cooler over the next couple of days.

Winds will be pretty gusty Wednesday out of the northwest with temperatures stalling in the 30s.

As we get into the evening, some light snow looks to start up and it will continue into the nighttime hours.

The highest snow totals look to end up south of the metro.

Wednesday Night Snow (WOWT)

Temps stay in the 20s Thursday before a pretty quick recovery as we head into the weekend.

