Red Oak man arrested after high-speed chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 61-year-old Iowa man was arrested after allegedly taking deputies on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on the 1300 block of A Avenue in Montgomery County at roughly 9:24 p.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately specify why the traffic stop was attempted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle fled the traffic stop and a pursuit began. The deputies pursued the suspect vehicle for several miles on gravel roads and the pursuit reached speeds up to 94 mph.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle turned onto 110th Street and moved westbound into Mills County. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect vehicle reached speeds up to 110 mph once it was on pavement. The vehicle then approached the intersection with Highway 59 and hit a bump, causing damage.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect vehicle then continued west on Brothers Avenue, turned onto 395th Street and eventually came to a stop due to the damage it sustained.

Authorities then arrested the driver, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 61-year-old James Edward Wiese of Red Oak, Iowa. Wiese was charged with eluding. A passenger was also in the vehicle but was released with no charges.

During the incident, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the Henderson Fire Department.

