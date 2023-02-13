Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years

(WBRC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period.

According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20.

RELATED: Mutual of Omaha holds groundbreaking ceremony for new downtown skyscraper

In addition to the street, the east parking lane on 15th Street between Farnam and Douglas will also be closed.

Farnam and Douglas Streets will also have one lane closed between 14th and 15th Streets.

Public Works says the closure is for tower construction work by J.E. Dunn Construction and will be in effect for up to three years.

