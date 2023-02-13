Nebraska State Patrol searching for missing man out of Bruning

Jamie Balluch, 43
Jamie Balluch, 43(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNING, Neb. (WOWT) - A Thayer County man is missing out of Bruning and authorities believe there are suspicious circumstances.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 43-year-old Jamie Balluch was last seen at his place of employment, the Bruning Grain and Feed Company, on Feb. 2.

Balluch is 5-foot-6-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Balluch is currently believed to be missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

