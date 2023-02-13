Nebraska State Patrol investigating in-custody death in Washington County

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a welfare check.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a welfare check in Arlington, northwest of Omaha, at a home near 9th and West Elm Steet Friday afternoon.

When deputies arrived an occupant of the home let them inside and they saw an adult man with a firearm. The deputies then evacuated multiple children from the home.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the Sheriff deputies spoke with the man for several minutes before hearing a single gunshot. They then found the man deceased inside.

Authorities say no deputies fired their weapons and no other injuries were reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the man as 38-year-old Donald Moreno.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury to investigate deaths that occur amid an incident involving law enforcement as “in custody” deaths regardless of whether the person had been arrested at the time they died.

