Monday Feb. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County case count surpasses 180,000

Below are today's updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 1 p.m. Thursday; that summary includes numbers that are also posted on the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

The most recent data available on the health department website as of Monday reflected data reported in this summary last week.

CASES: The health department hasn’t posted updated information since Feb. 2; but the CDC was showing 108 active cases in Sarpy County and eight in Cass County, down from 84 and 12, respectively. No demographic or cumulative data is available for COVID cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC COVID data tracker is still showing “low” community levels for both Sarpy and Cass counties. According to data through Friday, the positivity rate for Sarpy County is 12.4% among 524 tests, up from 9.5% reported among 437 tests about a week ago; and 20% in Cass County among 61 tests, up from 8.3% among 78 tests the week prior.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 57.7 cases for Sarpy County, up from 44.9 a week ago; and 30.5 cases for Cass County, down from 45.7 cases reported last week.

CDC wastewater data posted at 4:30 p.m. Friday was indicating that 72.2% of recent samples collected in Sarpy County had found detectable virus levels, up from 61.8% about a week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC shows eight new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sarpy County in the past week, down from 10 about a week ago; and still one in Cass County, the same as last week’s report. The new admissions per 100,000 people in the past seven days was at 4.5 for both counties, down from 5.2 in Sarpy but up from 3.3 for Cass County.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: COVID-19 patients accounted for 4.2% of patients in Sarpy County, down from 4.8% reported last week; and 3.9% for Cass County, down from 4.8% reported last week. COVID-19 hospitalizations currently account for 1.1% of staffed ICU beds in Sarpy and Cass counties, down from 2.5% in Sarpy and 2.2% in Cass.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained at 69.5% in Sarpy County; and increased slightly to 64.6% in Cass County in the past week.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Here’s the latest data reported by the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

CASES: This week, the tracker was reporting that for the week ending Wednesday, there were 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County, compared to 30 cases reported a week ago; five cases in Saunders County, similar to recent weeks; and four cases in Washington County, down from 15 reported three weeks ago.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 46.7 for Dodge County, compared to 82.05 reported a week ago; 23.2 cases for Saunders County, compared to 13.9 a week ago; and 19.3 cases for Washington County, compared to 28.9 cases a week ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC data shows “low” community levels for all three counties. According to the data, the positivity rate as of Friday was at 8.7% for Dodge County among 176 tests, compared to 10.5% about a week ago among 182 tests; 16.7% in Saunders County among 30 tests, down from 9.7% a week ago among 36 tests; and 8.5% for Washington County among 55 tests, compared to 7.3% about a week ago among 56 tests.

CDC wastewater data posted at 4:30 p.m. Friday was indicating that 56.2% of recent samples collected in Dodge County had detectable virus levels, up from 45.4% reported last week; and 10% of samples in Saunders County, compared to 7% reported last week. No wastewater data is available for Washington County.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC was reporting two new COVID-19 hospitalizations for Dodge County, accounting for 5.5 admissions per 100,000 people; and one each in Saunders and Washington counties, accounting for 4.5 and 3.9 admissions per 100,000 people, for the week ending Saturday.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: In Dodge County, COVID-19 patients accounted for 3.3% of new admissions, compared to 3.9% reported the week prior. All three counties were reporting 3.9% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients, down from 4.8% the week prior; and 2.2% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients, down slightly from 2.3% the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained at 56% in Dodge County, 55% in Saunders County, and 58.1% in Washington County.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,278 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Monday that 182 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday’s report. About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 325 new cases.

The most recent case numbers raised the seven-day average from 50 cases to 55, the highest it’s been in about a month. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 67.2 cases as of Sunday, up from 60.9 cases recorded Thursday.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 276.4 cases per 100,000 people — a comparatively high level but on its way down from the pandemic record-high of 2,023.9 cases about a month prior, which caused the health director to implement a mask mandate. About a year ago, that mandate was ordered to remain in place.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 180,121 cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD dashboard on Monday indicated the community level remained at “low.”

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate increased from an adjusted 10% to 12.8% as of Saturday, compared to 10.2% about a month ago. That percentage comes from a total of 3,515 tests processed, up from 2,948 a week ago but still significantly fewer than the more than 8,000 tests performed in mid-December.

About two months ago, local positivity was calculated at 15.2%. About a year ago, it was 13%.

As of Friday, CDC wastewater data was indicating Douglas County still had a current virus level of 79%, based on population, up from 71% reported about a week earlier, with the data trending upward since Jan. 12 after it had been declining in the weeks prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 84 COVID-19 patients, down from 90 reported Thursday. Of the current patients, five patients still were in ICUs, and one patient was on a ventilator.

Additionally, one adult patient was awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 288 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Sunday, hospitals were 83% full with 294 beds available, up from 243 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were still 91% full with 33 beds available, one fewer than reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 78% full with 11 beds available, one more than Thursday’s report.

About a year ago, local hospitals were 85% full with 220 beds available; ICUs were 88% full with 37 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 86% full with 18 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard showed no change in vaccination data. To date, 10,761 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups remained static: 69% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 62.1% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.9% are vaccinated; and 70.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

Retail pharmacies

Vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Medicine Man Pharmacy | Sam’s Club | ViaRx | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department has a list of all available COVID-19 vaccination clinics on its website. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAYS

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – Primary & bivalent doses for ages 6 months and older; flu vaccinations also available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for ages 5 and older at the following clinics:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccinations for its patients via Children’s Connect Health Portal.

“Families of non-Children’s patients can schedule by calling 402-955-SHOT,” according to the hospital’s website.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, Pfizer vaccinations will be available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at , located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Durham Outpatient Center, located at , located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends

Novavax vaccinations are available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Lauritzen Outpatient Center , located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

UNL Health Center, located at 550 N. 19th St. in Lincoln, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon

Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 6-12 are available at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics periodically on Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18. The church also distributes at-home test kits.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus is located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish regular vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, pediatric and infant doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

The health department offers immunization clinics at Midlands Medical Building One, located at 11109 S 84th St, Suite 1820, in Papillion, NE 68046

4-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month

9 a.m.-noon on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of the month

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department no longer hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics, instead urging residents to receive their shots at area pharmacies.

Free take-home test kits are available at:

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

All Care Health Center, located at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs

Super Saver Pharmacy, located at 1411 N Broadway in Council Bluffs

CHI Health Clinics

Methodist Health Clinics

Avoca Journal-Herald Newspaper

City Halls in Carson, Carter Lake, Macedonia, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, and Walnut

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccinations during its regular walk-in clinic hours. While the health department does have access to Pfizer and Moderna doses, it’s recommended that you call ahead to make sure they have a current stock of the vaccine formula you’re looking for.

The health department suggests you print and fill out paperwork ahead of your arrival.

Vaccinations are offered during the following Fremont clinic hours at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6:30 p.m. Thursdays

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays

The Three Rivers clinic, located at 1320 E. 31st St. across from Lake Wanahoo, is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

