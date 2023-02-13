Lincoln Police say man with warrants tackled officer during chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 28-year-old man Monday morning for assaulting an officer.

LPD surrounded a residence near 19th and Sumner Street just before 2 a.m. looking for an individual with several active warrants.

Police said Nathan M. Shepard jumped out a first story window and tackled one of the officers to the ground. The officer suffered neck, head, and hand injuries.

Police said Shepard then escaped the grasp of the second officer and continued to run, but other officers in the area were able to take Shepard into custody.

Shepard was taken to jail and cited for third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest second offense, and obstructing a police officer. Shepard’s previous warrants included misdemeanor assault investigation, flee to avoid arrest, and an active misdemeanor warrant.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.