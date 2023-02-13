Lincoln Running Company gives tips for jogging outdoors when it’s early and cold

The Lincoln Running Company has plenty of options for running shoes for all experience levels.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spring is around the corner and whether you’re running in the Lincoln marathon and half-marathon in May, or just going on a daily walk there are ways to get motivated and get outside.

Ann Ringlein with the Lincoln Running Company said the best advice for those wanting to make a new habit is simply getting out there and finding a buddy to join a running group. She said it’s best to have a group of people to keep the motivation high; it also decreases the chance that someone might try to bail on the training session.

It’s also important to find a proper pair of shoes to lace up. Ringlein said the best shoe out there is the one that molds to your foot and doesn’t feel like it’s weighing you down.

“You should have a pair of shoes that gets you excited to get up and go use them in the morning,” Ringlein said.

For those interested in joining a training group for the half marathon, Ringlein coaches a long group run. You can find out more information on their website.

