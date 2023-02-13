Judge orders partial release of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of parts of a report produced by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday, three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release.

McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.

