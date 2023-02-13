High home valuations, property tax rates worry Douglas County homeowners

Homeowners have until the end of this month to challenge their current valuations.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you had a case of sticker shock from your property tax bill, you’re not alone.

750 Metro homeowners formally complained to the Douglas County Assessor trying to convince an appraiser that their home valuations are wrong, per 2023 numbers. That compares to 587 formal complaints in 2022, 706 in 2021, and 1,155 in 2020.

Homeowners have until the end of February to challenge current valuations.

The huge increase in valuations isn’t isolated to just one part of the county. For instance, a 115-year-old home in the Bemis Park neighborhood in Midtown saw its value jump by $31,000 in one year. That translates to a property tax increase of $700 a year -- tough to budget for any family.

“It’s become a stressful part of the year because you don’t know what the assessor is going to do,” said homeowner Bryan Eicher.

He lives in the northwest part of the county in the Pine Creek neighborhood of Bennington. His property value jumped $83,000.

“[My] heart stopped and then I started calculating...that’s almost $3,000 more a year in property tax, which is a small car payment,” Eicher said.

The Douglas County Assessor’s team says 750 homeowners have filed formal complaints when it comes to their home valuations. The assessors say they’re basing the information on the last two years of comparable neighborhood sales data.

The problem homeowners see now -- the last year has seen some of the highest sales in the Metro in years, and that the home sales market has already dipped because of higher interest rates, yet their valuations are based on the outrageous numbers.

“We bought this house knowing what we could afford and calculated the taxes, plus or minus a little bit, then to find out that it doesn’t matter,” Eicher said.

Like hundreds of other homeowners in Douglas County, Bryan Eicher plans to keep fighting against everyone who has a seat at the taxing table.

You can still send pertinent information that you think can change your valuation online via email at valuationissues@douglascounty-ne.gov.

Homeowners who are dissatisfied can also protest before the Board of Equalization.

