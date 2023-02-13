‘Gamers’ in downtown Sioux City closing

The business "Gamers" is closing its four locations, including the one in Sioux City.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A store located in downtown Sioux City will be closing down.

According to a post on Facebook, “Gamers” at 414 Pierce Street in Sioux City is set to close. The business has three other locations in Omaha, Lincoln and West Des Moines, all of which are slated to close as well.

An exact closure date was not released, but the business did say it plans to hold a storewide liquidation sale at all of its locations.

